Marshall’s Motif ANC True Wireless Headphones falls to new Amazon low of $161 (Save $39)

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Motif True Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $161.24 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 19% discount, or $39 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. These wireless earbuds deliver active noise cancellation with a classic design featuring an IPX5 rating meaning they can stand up to the elements and your workouts. Even the charging case features an IPX4 rating. When combined with the said case, you can achieve up to 20 hours of playback with wireless charging at the end of the day. You will find that these “intuitive touch-sensitive earbuds” are perfect for “effortlessly controlling your music and calls.” Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more about the Marshall Motif earbuds. Keep reading below.

Want wireless earbuds but are worried about them falling out and becoming lost? Check out the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds for $70. The earbuds here are connected together which can decrease the chance of misplacing them with up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. Though these are Beats, you can still use them with Android devices over Bluetooth with the built-in microphone allowing you to take calls or talk with your voice assistant.

We’re also tracking a deal on HyperX’s CloudX Flight Wireless Xbox Gaming Headset at its all-time low of $80. While it’s not like the wireless earbuds above, you will be able to game wirelessly with 30 hours of battery life. The noise-cancellation microphone can be detached from the headset when not needed and can be muted with the on-earcup controls that also include a chat mixer.

Marshall Motif True Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones features:

Boasting the biggest sound in the smallest package, Motif A.N.C. delivers on its promise. These headphones know that your music is everything, and that’s why their design puts it first. Have as little or as much control as you like, with EQ settings that can be adjusted in the dedicated app. Experience amplified audio in a well-fitting design that is made for all-day listening.When you want to shut down the noise around you and deep dive into your music without distraction, Motif A.N.C. has your back. Set your own level of active noise cancellation for a truly personal listening experience, and adjust the level of Transparency whenever you need to let the world back in.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!