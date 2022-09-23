Save $50 on SteelSeries’ Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with OLED display at $110

Amazon is currently offering the SteelSeries Apex 7 OLED Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Brown Switches for $109.99 shipped. Normally going for $160, this solid $50 price drop marks a return to the all-time low we’ve tracked. This mechanical gaming keyboard will come with brown switches meaning you’ll get a soft tactile feel while typing and gaming, and it comes in a full-size layout meaning you’ll get a number pad with some additional editing keys. Each key has individual RGB backlighting that can be controlled through software, and the OLED display that comes integrated into this keyboard will also be controlled by the same software. This screen can display setting information, Discord messages, Spotify songs, and more. The included wrist rest attaches to the keyboard magnetically so it can be easily attached or removed depending on your needs. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $20. Unlike the SteelSeries option above, this EVGA option is a membrane-style keyboard rather than mechanical, but that comes with the advantage of being IP32-rated for spill resistance. Five dedicated macro keys can be configured in the UNLEASH RGB software. Also controllable by this software are the five RGB zones, another difference between this option and the SteelSeries one. When it comes to gaming-style keyboards, you don’t get much more basic than this.

Be sure to head over to our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking a deal on HyperX’s latest Alloy MKW100 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard down at its new all-time low price of $50. Built with a brushed aluminum frame, the MKW100 has per-key RGB lighting with dynamic effects to add some flair to your gaming setup.

SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The Apex 7 Keyboard has mechanical switches for 50 million keypresses. Blue switches are known for their click snap-action keypresses so you feel and hear exactly when a key registers. An integrated OLED Smart display with on-board storage is your command center for on-the-fly info from your game, Spotify, or Discord, and provides software-free customization for tweaking and saving your settings. An unbreakable aluminum alloy frame makes it a standout mechanical keyboard.

