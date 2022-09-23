Sync files between mobile and desktop with this 4-in-1 flash drive for $23

Cloud storage is great when you have unlimited data and a strong connection. For the rest of the time, the 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive lets you easily transfer files between devices and add extra storage. You can grab it today for only $22.99 (Reg. $29.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you want to bring a few movies for a road trip or you need access to work documents on the go, downloading the files to local storage is a smart move. However, finding the necessary storage on your mobile devices can sometimes be a challenge.

The 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive provides a neat solution, no matter what kind of files you want to store.

Available in 64GB and 128GB versions, this tiny storage stick has four different connectors: USB 3.0, Lightning, Micro-USB, and USB Type-C. That means you can hook it up to your Mac or Windows computer, along with iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets, and more.

The 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive also makes it easy to transfer files between different devices and platforms. With an impressive transmission speed of 25MB/s, you can download an entire HD movie in less than a minute.

But the best part about this storage stick is the design. It weighs just half an ounce, and the metal construction is durable enough to survive both the daily grind and exciting adventures.

Order now for just $22.99 to get the 64GB Smart Flash Drive, or upgrade to the 128GB model for only $32.99.

