Samsung’s PRO Plus microSD Cards with 160MB/s speeds on sale from $20

Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSDXC Cards headlined by the 256GB model at $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $55, you’re looking $15 in savings and a chance to score Samsung’s latest storage at the all-time low for only the second time. The 128GB version is also on sale for $19.99, down from $30. Samsung’s new U3 Class10 microSD card arrives with up to 160MB/s transfer speeds which delivers 4K recording from drones, DSLR, action cameras, and more. Its waterproof design can also withstand any accidental slashes and rounds out the package with added drop protection and more. There’s also a bundled SD card adapter, too. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review details what to expect from the experience. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the improved read and write speeds offered by the new PRO Plus models, going with one of Samsung’s latest EVO Select microSD cards lets you save extra cash. The 128GB model sits at $16 right now from Amazon, which delivers 130MB/s speeds compared to the 160MB/s you’ll find above. Or just opt for one of the other capacities for additional savings.

Then don’t forget that we’re tracking the first discounts on SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards. These new debuts arrive with even more capable 190MB/s transfer speeds and now start from the lowest prices yet from $15. Each of the storage capacities on sale are a bit more capable than either of the models above, but are offset by the first-time savings.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD Card features:

Your new go-to card + adapter combo, the Micro SD PRO Plus + Adapter makes capturing seamless 4K video on compatible phones or drones a breeze. Plus, the expanded storage provides you the freedom to play more high-performance and intensive games on your tablet or gaming device. It’s all the extra space you need from a brand you can count on.

