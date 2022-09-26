Anker USB-C hubs for M2 MacBooks and iPad Pro on sale from $30 (Reg. $35+)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad at $49.99 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first chances to save on the new release at $10 off. It’s also a new all-time low since launching back in May. Designed especially for Apple’s latest USB-C or Thunderbolt-backed iPads, this Anker hub will also work with any other USB-C interface while bringing 6 different ports into the equation. Alongside a multi-function USB-C port that can handle 60W power passthrough on top of 5Gb/s transfer capabilities, you’ll also find a 4K60 HDMI output, USB 3.0 slot, and micro/SD adapters. Throw in the 3.5mm audio jack to round out the premium metal package. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now marking down its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. While this offering ditches the direct connection to your devices in favor of a corded design, it does yield an extra port on top of a more affordable $29.74 price tag. Down from $35, this amounts to 15% in savings and one of the best prices in months. Packing a pretty similar array of ports as above, there’s a 4K HDMI output and USB-C data slot as well as a dedicated 100W USB-C port for power delivery. Then you’ll find a pair of USB 3.0 slots and the micro/SD card readers to round out the package.

Looking to get in on the latest that Apple has to offer in terms of the flagship side of the iPadOS lineup? We’re currently tracking new all-time lows on its latest M1 machines. Pairing perfectly with the lead deal, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is now $199 off with its Liquid Retina XDR display and Thunderbolt connectivity in tow across several storage capacities and models at new all-time lows from $900. That’s alongside the latest iPad Air 5, which now starts from $559 at Amazon with $70 off 256GB capacities.

Anker 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad features:

Designed specifically to match the style and dimensions of your iPad. Just plug in to instantly upgrade your connectivity. Turn your iPad’s USB-C port into a 4K HDMI port, a multi-function USB-C port, a USB-A data port, SD / microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Make creating simple by connecting your iPad to a bigger screen at up to 4K@60Hz via the HDMI port. The multi-function USB-C port can be used to give your iPad a high-speed charge (when using a 30W or above charger) and can also be used to transfer files at up to 5 Gbps.

