Ninja’s 14-cup DualBrew coffee maker supports pods/ground beans at $100 (Refurb, Orig. $230)

Today only, Woot is offering Ninja CFP451 DualBrew Pro System 14-Cup Coffee Maker in refurbished condition for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members. It will otherwise cost you a $6 delivery fee. A similar and slightly less capable model, like the 12-cup CFP301, goes for $230 at Amazon with today’s deal being among the lowest prices we can find on any Ninja DualBrew system. These machines can be pricey and now’s your chance to land one with over $100 in savings. Alongside four brew types including Classic, Rich, Over Ice, and Specialty, this model can handle both single serve or fill up a 14-cup glass carafe via your favorite ground beans and coffee pods. From there, you’ll find nine ground brew size options as well as the built-in, fold-away frother for at-home cappuccinos, macchiatos, and lattes. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and you can get more details below.

You’ll find the smaller and less feature-rich 12-cup in renewed condition on Amazon down at $100 right now as well via an on-page coupon. But as far as something more affordable, check out the Chefman InstaCoffee Max that can also handle ground beans and coffee pods out of the box at under $57 shipped on Amazon right now.

If you like to ground your own beans at home, we are also still tracking a solid offer on the modern touchscreen Cuisinart Burr Grinder. Now down at $52.50 from the usual $70 price tag, this one sports 18 grind options and you can get a full breakdown of what to expect right here. Just remember to scope out the $100 price drop still live on Breville’s steel espresso machine with a built-in steam wand and grinder as well.

Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System features:

The Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System delivers Classic, Rich, Over Ice, and Specialty brews from your favorite coffee grounds or coffee pods. Customize your brew with 9 grounds sizes from single serve to carafe and 4 pod sizes from 6 to 12 oz. Use the built in fold-away frother to create cappuccinos, lattes & more. Grounds and pods coffee system with 9 grounds brew sizes (Small Cup, Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Travel Mug, ¼ Carafe, ½ Carafe, ¾ Carafe, or Full carafe) in addition to 4 traditional pod brew sizes (6, 8, 10, or 12 oz).

