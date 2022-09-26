Instant Vortex 6-qt. Air Fryer Oven with stainless steel accents and Odor Erase drops to $130

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsInstant Pot
Reg. $160+ $130
Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven with Odor Erase

Amazon is now offering the Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven with Odor Erase for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $160 directly from Instant Pot and lately closer to $170 at Amazon, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked since May on this model and the best we can find. It stands out from the currently $99 6-quart previous-generation model with the stainless steel accents and odor erase tech to help “reduce lingering cooking smells.” From there you’ll find the same 6-in-1 cooking features (air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate) alongside a series of one-touch programs for effortless “wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more.” The non-stick, dishwasher-safe air fry basket and tray are a nice touch for simple clean-ups as well. More details below. 

If the fancy features and more elegant looks don’t impress you on the model above, consider this 6-quart Ultrean model. It sports a more simple LCD touchscreen setup and a less flashy design, but it also comes in at $70 on Amazon right now with the same capacity and ability to get the fries golden and crispy. 

The head over to our home goods guide for more kitchen and cooking deals. Alongside the now even lower price drops on Anova’s Nano and 1,000W sous vide cookers, we also have Ninja’s Foodi 8-qt. 10-in-1 XL Air Fryer Multi-Cooker. This one delivers more traditional pressure cooking features to your arsenal alongside the built-in air frying action at $125 shipped and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our previous deal coverage

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Qt. Air Fryer Oven features:

  • 6-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate
  • WATCH YOUR FOOD COOK: ClearCook window and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the basket
  • ODOR ERASE TECHNOLOGY: Built-in, replaceable air filters remove odors during cooking to reduce lingering cooking smells.
  • EvenCrisp TECHNOLOGY: Advanced technology that drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time!
  • ONE-TOUCH SMART PROGRAMS: Customizable programs for one-touch wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Pixboy, Sidius No...
Nanoleaf Lines HomeKit lighting sets fall to new all-ti...
Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl ...
Backcountry’s Winter Clearance Event takes up to ...
Satechi Trio MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad sees $36 dis...
AMD Ryzen 7000 review: A generational leap with huge pe...
Microsoft’s wireless Xbox gamepads hit some of th...
Save 33% on the Motorola Edge+ smartphone with Snapdrag...
Load more...
Show More Comments