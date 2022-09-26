Instant Vortex 6-qt. Air Fryer Oven with stainless steel accents and Odor Erase drops to $130

Amazon is now offering the Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven with Odor Erase for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $160 directly from Instant Pot and lately closer to $170 at Amazon, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked since May on this model and the best we can find. It stands out from the currently $99 6-quart previous-generation model with the stainless steel accents and odor erase tech to help “reduce lingering cooking smells.” From there you’ll find the same 6-in-1 cooking features (air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate) alongside a series of one-touch programs for effortless “wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more.” The non-stick, dishwasher-safe air fry basket and tray are a nice touch for simple clean-ups as well. More details below.

If the fancy features and more elegant looks don’t impress you on the model above, consider this 6-quart Ultrean model. It sports a more simple LCD touchscreen setup and a less flashy design, but it also comes in at $70 on Amazon right now with the same capacity and ability to get the fries golden and crispy.

The head over to our home goods guide for more kitchen and cooking deals. Alongside the now even lower price drops on Anova’s Nano and 1,000W sous vide cookers, we also have Ninja’s Foodi 8-qt. 10-in-1 XL Air Fryer Multi-Cooker. This one delivers more traditional pressure cooking features to your arsenal alongside the built-in air frying action at $125 shipped and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our previous deal coverage.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Qt. Air Fryer Oven features:

6-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate

WATCH YOUR FOOD COOK: ClearCook window and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the basket

ODOR ERASE TECHNOLOGY: Built-in, replaceable air filters remove odors during cooking to reduce lingering cooking smells.

EvenCrisp TECHNOLOGY: Advanced technology that drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time!

ONE-TOUCH SMART PROGRAMS: Customizable programs for one-touch wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more!

