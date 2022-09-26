Save $50 on Anker’s latest eufy Dual Camera Wired Video Doorbell with Chime down at $150

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is currently offering its latest Wired Security Dual Camera Video Doorbell with Chime for $149.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $200, this 25% discount marks a return to the lowest price we’ve seen for this new doorbell. Designed to eliminate blindspots by your door, this eufy Video Doorbell will allow you to see who is at your door and what has been delivered. Dual motion detection with advanced PIR and radar sensors will allow you to know if something is near or far even if visibility isn’t great. Both cameras record 2K HDR video to the local storage built into the doorbell and can be integrated into Alexa and Assistant setups. The chime included here will work wirelessly and this model doorbell ties into your home wiring for power. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash you could instead go with the TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Chime for $48.50. This doorbell captures 2K video and can record it to either the local microSD card or to the cloud with the Kasa Care subscription. Using AI, the doorbell can automatically detect when a person is at your door and not the neighbor’s dog. IR night vision allows you to see up to 30 feet from the doorbell as well. The wireless chime simply plugs into a wall outlet and will notify anyone in the home when the bell is rung. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub to check out the latest deals on lights, cameras, locks, and more. As we approach the holidays, you may be looking for a smart way to control your outdoor lighting and decorations. We’re currently tracking a deal on the meross 3-outlet Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug for $23. Compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and Siri through HomeKit, you will have individual control over every outlet making this smart plug a well-rounded option.

eufy Wired Security Dual Camera Video Doorbell with Chime features:

Dual Cam Technology. The view offered by ordinary cameras is just too limited to provide complete protection. With a low-angle camera, blindspots are eliminated and your doorstep is in full view.

2K with HDR. 2K HD surveillance ensures visitors can be identified from the details. And thanks to high dynamic range, visitors who are backlit by the sun can be seen in perfect color and clarity.

Delivery Guard. Get instantly notified when your package arrives with Delivery Guard. Plus, you’ll receive pick-up reminders and alerts if someone approaches your package.

