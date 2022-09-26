iBUYPOWER’s Ryzen 3 and GTX 1650 gaming desktop is great for beginners at new low of $730

Amazon is offering the iBUYPOWER Ryzen 3/8GB/480GB/GTX 1650 Gaming Desktop at $729.99 shipped. Down from $850, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While this system isn’t going to break any records, it’s the perfect setup for those who are just wanting to get started with PC gaming. The Ryzen 3 is upgradable in the future, as is the GTX 1650 GPU. However, both are suitable to mid-level graphics 1080p gaming for sure. So, if you’ve been looking for a pre-built system to get started with for gaming, then this is a solid option all around. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, we recommend picking up the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed gaming mouse. With the ability to connect either via an included Hyperspeed 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle or Bluetooth, this mouse is perfect for gaming at home or on-the-go. At just $39, it’s budget-friendly too. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about the Basilisk X.

Don’t forget for mobile productivity to check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 that’s on sale at a new low of $625. It’s normally $800 and comes with 13.5-hour battery life as well, making it ideal for on-the-go working. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find other great ways to save on battlestation upgrades. Oh, and be sure to check out our Ryzen 7000 review to learn more about AMD’s latest and what it has to offer.

iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop features:

Introducing the iBUYPOWER SlateMR 250a! This system comes with the AMD Ryzen 3 3100 3.6 GHz processor, a great value performance CPU that will help run games at great frame rates. Booting up alongside the AMD Ryzen 3 3100 is an Nvidia GTX 1650 4 GB graphics card, this GPU is able to handle most entry-level games and e-sports titles with no problem.

