Ninja’s Foodi 8-qt. 10-in-1 XL Air Fryer Multi-Cooker drops to $125 at Walmart (Reg. $185+)

Walmart is now offering the Ninja Foodi 8-quart 10-in-1 XL Air Fryer Multi-Cooker for $125 shipped. Regularly over $220 at Walmart and currently selling at $185 on Amazon where it has never dropped below $140, this is the lowest price we can find on the versatile countertop cooker. Delivering a family-sized 8-quart capacity, this model features ten cooking modes including “pressure cook, air crisp, sear/sauté, steam, slow cook, yogurt, sous vide, keep warm, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat.” Alongside shipping with the stainless steel reversible rack, it also has enough space to cook an entire 7-pound chicken alongside the usual air frying and pressure settings. More details below.

If you’re more interested in the paired down dedicated air fryers, we also spotted some notable deals on those today. Alongside the latest COSORI model with smartphone notifications at the second-best price yet, the dual-basket Chefman is also on sale. For today only, you can land the up to $180 model down at $70 until midnight tonight and all of the details you need are right here.

Elsewhere in this weekend’s kitchen deals, we have solid price drop on Cuisinart’s regularly $70 Touchscreen Coffee Burr Grinder down at $52.50 on top of this offer on Ninja’s 1,000W blender with a 72-ounce pitcher. Coming very closer to the Amazon all-time low, you can land this regularly $100 blending solution down at under $73 shipped right now. Give this offer a closer look right here and head over to our home goods hub for even more.

Ninja Foodi 8-quart Air Fryer Cooker features:

XL PRESSURE COOKER THAT CRISPS: Meet the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 8-quart XL Pressure Cooker that provides the best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one pot for endless meal options.

10-in-1 VERSATILITY: 10 versatile functions allow you to pressure cook, air crisp, sear/sauté, steam, slow cook, yogurt, sous vide, keep warm, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat at the press of a button.

TENDERCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Quickly pressure cook to lock in moisture and then finish with a crisp with TenderCRISP Technology.

FROM FROZEN TO CRISPY: Air fry chicken wings in as little as 20 minutes, and cook a 7-lb chicken in less than an hour. (Based on cook time under pressure and crisping).

