LEGO officially reveals upcoming 6,200-piece UCS Razor Crest launching October 3

Last week, we got a first look at what to expect from the upcoming LEGO UCS Razor Crest and today the official reveal has arrived. Starting off the week, all of the information and high-resolution photos have dropped on the upcoming 6,200-piece Star Wars set before the official launch on October 3.

LEGO UCS Razor Crest officially revealed

It’s finally here! The LEGO UCS Razor Crest has been rumored for most of 2022 so far and now the year’s largest Star Wars set has been revealed. Clocking in with a whopping 6,187 pieces, the new set themed around The Mandalorian arrives as one of the very few Ultimate Collector Series sets to stack up to minifigure scale. It follows up last year’s AT-AT as one of the only UCS kits of its kind and makes for an even more impressive display piece once you head inside the model.

Once fully assembled, the build stands over 28 inches long and comes packed with detail insight and out. The exterior is covered in tons of brick-built greebles that don’t disrupt the sleek look of the ship, but certainly add to the eye-catching design. Going inside reveals many of the furnished interior sections including Mando’s bunk, a carbonite freezing chamber, the cockpit, and much more.

Then there are the minifigures. The LEGO Group is delivering four different characters from the Disney+ series, three of which are exclusive to the new UCS set. Because we’re talking about The Mandalorian, you’ll notably find Din Djarin himself outfitted with a refreshed look of his original Durasteel armor complete with arm printing and some other updates. You’re of course getting Grogu, as well.

Then there’s the other pair of exclusives who arrive in the form of two other characters, of which you’ll find the Mythrol bounty from the first episode for the first time. There’s also a new mold for Kuill who comes complemented by a brick-built Blurrg. It’s about time that we received the unusual steed in LEGO form, and its inclusion in the UCS Razor Crest is very similar to what you’d expect from a microfighters versions of the alien.

Arriving to builders at the start of next month, the new LEGO UCS Razor Crest will sell for $599.99. You’ll be able to officially bring home the kit starting on Friday, October 7. Though LEGO VIP members will get an early chance to score the new build starting on October 3.

9to5toys’ Take

After last night’s exciting reveal of just how the set would stack up, there was still a big question up in the air on if all the interior details would make the $600 set worth it. Now that we’ve finally gotten a solid look at the kit in all of the high-res glory, I think it’s safe to say that the LEGO Group really delivered.

This being so close to minifigure scale is such an incredible feat, with all of the interior compartments making LEGO UCS Razor Crest shine even more than just its slick exterior. I love that this is seemingly setting a new expectation for these massive fall UCS releases to arrive at the minifigure scale, and will hopefully be one of the first models to deliver on the trend as time goes on.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!