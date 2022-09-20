Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming UCS Razor Crest

Last week, we were able to report on the latest from LEGO Star Wars with this fall’s new UCS set. Tonight, we can finally share a first look at the upcoming UCS LEGO Razor Crest which will be launching on October 3.

LEGO UCS Razor Crest first look

Over the past few months, 9to5Toys has been reporting on what to expect from the largest Lego Star Wars set of the year. Since back in July, we have been able to confirm that the Lego group would be releasing a set themed around the Mandalorian as this year‘s fall, Ultimate Collector Series creation and now we’re finally getting a first look at what to expect from the new model.

As we previously reported as recently as back during last week the upcoming UCS Razor Crest will be hitting store shelves come October 3. Ahead of time, we can recap many of the different features and specs from the upcoming creation. Just as a quick recap, the latest UCS set will stack up to 6,187 pieces and measures over 23 inches long. There will be a detailed interior, including various sections shown off in the Disney+ series which we should be getting a better look at shortly.

We are expecting an official launch to happen later this week on Thursday sometime in the morning. until we actually get a closer look at the sets, we can get a pretty good idea as to just how those over 6,000 pieces will actually stack up. The exterior of the ship is largely covered in stud-less techniques, giving the ship a very sleek design. This is largely what we’ve come to expect from the UCS a couple years, but does clue in builders as to what to expect from the interior of the ship.

As far as the included minifigures go, there will be four different characters from the series. Because this is a set from The Mandalorian, Mando himself will be included with an updated version of his original armor. Grogu is of course a staple of any set from the show, but then you’re getting two other exclusive figures. You’ll find the Mythrol bounty from the first episode as well as Kuill with a brick-built Blurrg. It’s about time that we received the unusual steed in LEGO form, and its inclusion in the UCS Razor Crest is very similar to what you’d expect from a microfighters versions of the alien.

To circle back on when we can expect to see the set drop. The LEGO Group will be officially launching the set come next month on October 7. Those who are VIP members will be able to score of the set early starting on October 3. The Lego UCS Razor Crest will retail for $599.99 when it does launch. as of now there is no telling is the set will come with a gift with purchase the we typically see these larger Star Wars creations come bundled with a freebie of sorts.

