Razer’s Kiyo X 1080p streaming webcam sees first substantial discount to new low of $50

Amazon is now offering the Razer Kiyo X Full HD Streaming Webcam for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 38% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked while also being among the first substantial price drops. The Kiyo X comes equipped with a wide-angle lens and is capable of capturing 1080p30 or 720p60 video for your game streams. While that may not seem like a lot for a webcam, it is more than enough for having a small window on your stream while you game. It can auto-focus so you stay looking sharp even while moving around with the ability to override the focus in software for manual adjustment. Mounting is flexible so you can have it positioned on your desk, on top of your monitor, or even mounted on a tripod. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

While mounting your webcam on top of your monitor is a valid option, having it off to one side and angled at you could be more preferable. In that case, you could spend some of your savings to grab the InnoGear Webcam Gooseneck Stand for $22. This kit comes with the webcam stand base, gooseneck arm, and webcam 1/4-inch mount so you can position the webcam exactly where you want to your viewers to see you. There is also some height adjustment built into the stand base to make this one of the better options out there to mount your webcam.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you want to spice up your gaming setup, you could grab the latest Nanoleaf Lines HomeKit Light Bars Starter Kit at $162, a $38 savings. Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the recent Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting.

Razer Kiyo X Full HD Streaming Webcam features:

1080p 30FPS or 720p 60FPS: Crisp, clear, vibrant—capture your setup and personality in great visual fidelity that makes your content even more enjoyable to watch, or switch to 720p 60FPS for an ultra-smooth video

Fully Customizable Settings: Toggle between Auto and Manual focus, choose between various image presets, or create your own profiles by tuning its Brightness, Contrast, Saturation, and White Balance all through Razer Synapse 3

Compact and Portable: The webcam’s compact foldable form hardly takes up any space in your backpack, while its USB 2.0 connection makes it easy to set up no matter where you’re streaming from

