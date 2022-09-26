Samsung’s just-refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon SoC falls to $250 low ($100 off)

Amazon is now offering the just-refreshed Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB Android Tablet for $249.99 shipped. Normally fetching $350, today’s offer marks one of the first discounts on the new model with $100 in savings. It matches the all-time low set last almost 2 months ago and is only the third time at this price. Not to be confused with the original model that launched back in 2020, this new iteration from Samsung was just updated with some new tricks up its sleeve. Everything is packed into largely the same form-factor as before, with the metal housing surrounding the 10.4-inch touchscreen display. The biggest change however for the Galaxy Tab S6 enters in the form of the new Snapdragon 720G processor that powers the experience. Shipping with Android 12 out of the box, other features like the included S Pen make this a more mid-range solution to Samsung’s higher-end offerings. Head below for more.

Thanks to packing the same form-factor as the original model, you’ll be able to still take advantage of the original accessories to elevate the experience. It’s hard to go wrong with Samsung’s official Book Cover at $56 since you’ll only use a portion of your savings. This folio case will protect both the screen and back of the Android tablet and even doubles as a stand when not in use. But if going the first-party route isn’t a must, call it a day by picking up this well-reviewed alternative at just $17, which delivers much of the same design for less.

If you need a more feature-packed offering, all of the savings this week kick off with an ongoing price cut on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet. This model is now sitting at a new all-time low that’s well below previous mentions thanks to a discount down to $610, delivering Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performance in a 12.4-inch AMOLED form-factor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

The included S Pen makes it easier than ever to write notes and personalize photos and videos, all without needing to charge. The S Pen attaches magnetically right to your tablet and is always ready to go. Take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. Its slim design slips right into your bag and comes in your choice of stylish colors. A vivid, crystal clear display draws you into content while dual speakers with sound by AKG supply spacious Dolby Atmos surround sound. With discovery powered by Spotify, setting a personal soundtrack to your waking moments has never been easier.

