Amazon’s cast iron Dutch oven goes from the stovetop to the table at $22 (Reg. $40+, New low)

Amazon is now offering its 4.3-quart Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven in red for $22.12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $41.50 or sometimes even more as of late, this is the lowest price we have ever tracked directly on Amazon and a particularly affordable price tag for a cast iron Dutch oven like this. Alongside the fitted lid and side handles, this model features an enameled exterior to carry the vibrant red paint job alongside a non-stick treatment. Its design allows you take take your meals from the stove top to the up to 400-degree oven and directly on to the serving table. More details below.

You will find some similar cooking vessels for under $21 on Amazon, but nothing quite as large or with a proper cast iron treatment like the featured offer above. If you’re in the market for an affordable 4.3-quart Dutch oven, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something for less than the Amazon Basics option on tap above.

While we are talking kitchen deals, be sure to dive into the new Amazon all-time low we are now tracking on this Cuisinart automatic pasta maker while it’s $100 off the going rate. Then check out its Gold Box deal on Ninja’s Foodi 13-in-1 Air Fry Oven with the built-in meat thermometer at $224 before you head over to our home goods hub for more.

Amazon Basics Cast Iron Dutch Oven features:

Cast iron covered dutch oven in red with side handles and fitted lid; oven safe to 400 degree Fahrenheit

Cast iron for even heat distribution and retention; enamel doesn’t have non-stick function; hand wash only

Always use hot-pads, oven mitts, or potholders while moving or removing cast iron cookware on or from the stove or oven

Holds 4.3 quarts

This smaller dutch over serves 3-4 people; perfect for side dishes, sauces, or cobblers

