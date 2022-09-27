Amazon’s cast iron Dutch oven goes from the stovetop to the table at $22 (Reg. $40+, New low)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome Goods
Reg. $41+ $22

Amazon is now offering its 4.3-quart Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven in red for $22.12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $41.50 or sometimes even more as of late, this is the lowest price we have ever tracked directly on Amazon and a particularly affordable price tag for a cast iron Dutch oven like this. Alongside the fitted lid and side handles, this model features an enameled exterior to carry the vibrant red paint job alongside a non-stick treatment. Its design allows you take take your meals from the stove top to the up to 400-degree oven and directly on to the serving table. More details below. 

You will find some similar cooking vessels for under $21 on Amazon, but nothing quite as large or with a proper cast iron treatment like the featured offer above. If you’re in the market for an affordable 4.3-quart Dutch oven, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something for less than the Amazon Basics option on tap above. 

While we are talking kitchen deals, be sure to dive into the new Amazon all-time low we are now tracking on this Cuisinart automatic pasta maker while it’s $100 off the going rate. Then check out its Gold Box deal on Ninja’s Foodi 13-in-1 Air Fry Oven with the built-in meat thermometer at $224 before you head over to our home goods hub for more. 

Amazon Basics Cast Iron Dutch Oven features:

  • Cast iron covered dutch oven in red with side handles and fitted lid; oven safe to 400 degree Fahrenheit
  • Cast iron for even heat distribution and retention; enamel doesn’t have non-stick function; hand wash only
  • Always use hot-pads, oven mitts, or potholders while moving or removing cast iron cookware on or from the stove or oven
  • Holds 4.3 quarts
  • This smaller dutch over serves 3-4 people; perfect for side dishes, sauces, or cobblers

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smith & Wesson’s unique Karambit folding kni...
Skullcandy’s new SLYR Pro Wired and PLYR Wireless...
Sanrio’s adorable silicone Hello Kitty and Pushee...
Tested: Anker’s new Bio Lightning cables bring an...
Android app deals of the day: Deep Space First Contact,...
Save 52% on Amazfit’s GTR 2 smartwatch with 14-da...
ELEGOO’s large Saturn MSLA Resin 3D Printer falls...
Energizer’s 360-lumen LED Headlamp Pro falls to n...
Load more...
Show More Comments