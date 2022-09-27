LEGO reveals new Ray the Castaway gift with purchase set launching on October 1

Ahead of a new wave of sets dropping at the start of October, the LEGO Group today is officially revealing the latest gift with purchase promotion. Stacking up to 239 pieces, the new Ray the Castaway set will be dropping on October 1 as a freebie on select orders.

LEGO Ray the Castaway promo revealed!

The latest LEGO gift with purchase has been revealed ahead of releasing next month, and it’s quite the exciting model! Depicting a shipwrecked minifigure on a little brick-built island, the fittingly named Ray the Castaway set stacks up to 239 pieces. Most of the build goes towards creating a small island complete with some rocky terrain, a palm tree, and a little shack, but there’s a decent amount of bricks used for the water effect surrounding the sand tan bricks at the base.

I love the raft build which is also included in the kit, though the real highlight has to be the minifigure. The design is already perfect as is, but I adore the use of dual-molded legs for the castaway that makes this figure better than the usual gift with purchase inclusions from LEGO.

Not just your average gift with purchase, the LEGO Ray the Castaway set actually arrives from a fan-submitted build that won the Ideas Seaside contest back in 2021. Now all this time later, Builder DadiTwins is getting their set officially released by the LEGO Group. The final model is staying quite true to the kit that was originally submitted, and follows up the Cosmic Cardboard Adventures promo from earlier in the year which was also inspired by a LEGO Ideas winner.

How to score this one for free

Like pretty much every other promotional LEGO kit, the new Ray the Castaway set will be available as a free gift with purchase on select orders. This time around, there’s no specific theme you’ll need to pad your cart with to lock-in the kit, so long as you’re picking up $120 or more in sets. It will be automatically added to your cart on qualifying orders. Luckily, there are plenty of new creations that just landed in the LEGO shop for October 1.

This promotion is slated to run from October 1 through the October 13 or until stock runs out. In the past, we’ve issued a word of caution that these freebie builds typically sell out before the promotion ends, but things have been staying around longer as of late. Still, it’s worth locking this one in sooner than later if it’s a must-have for your collection.

Escape the everyday and join Ray the Castaway on a brick-built desert island with this LEGO® Ideas set (40566). Build palm trees, a shelter and a raft, and bring the scene to life with the Ray minifigure, plus parrot, crab and 2 fish figures. This competition-winning model was created by LEGO fan designers and makes a delightful gift for adults or any LEGO enthusiast.

Colorful desert island model (40566) for play and display – Build a life on a brick-built desert island for Ray the Castaway with this LEGO® Ideas competition-winning model, created by fan designers

Realistic details – The desert island model features a buildable shelter, raft and palm trees, plus a Ray minifigure and parrot, crab and 2 fish figures

Gift idea – This 243-piece model measures over 5 in. (14 cm) high, 7 in. (19 cm) wide and 5 in. (13 cm) deep, and makes a fun gift for adults or any LEGO® enthusiast

