LEGO May buyers’ guide: Horizon Forbidden West, UCS Landspeeder, Muppets, more

A whole new collection of LEGO sets have just been released for May, delivering one of the more display-worthy series of kits for 2022 so far. Headlined by a new LEGO Star Wars UCS Landspeeder, this month is also seeing the release of a Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck to go alongside the brick-built debut of the Muppets and more.

LEGO buyers’ guide for the new May 2022 sets

While all eyes have been on what the LEGO Group will be delivering for the summer lineup as of late, May is holding builders over with a collection of new kits. This time around, you’ll find more of a focus on quality over quantity with a much smaller roster of just-released creations.

Licensed themes are hogging the spotlight this month in particular, with a new display-worthy Star Wars set being released alongside a pair of all-new properties. Sony’s first video game-inspired model has finally hit store shelves to go alongside the Muppets’ brick-built debut.

You can check out the entire collection of new builds right here, or continue reading our LEGO May buyers guide as we break down the best of what’s now available.

Star Wars

May the Fourth is now right around the corner and to celebrate, the LEGO Group is launching its latest Star Wars UCS set. As per tradition for the annual holiday focused around a galaxy far, far away, the latest collectible kit from the theme is headlining all of the new May sets.

Enter the UCS Landpseeder at the $199.99 price point. This build stacks up to 1,890 pieces and assembles the most accurate version of the Star Wars vehicle to date. Alongside a display stand with plaque for the Landspeeder to sit on, you’re also getting a pair of minifigures. Farm Boy Luke is a stable in a set like this, but the included C-3PO is an exclusive figure for the build with a dual-molded and other details. You’ll need to be a VIP member (free to sign up) in order to score this one today before its official release on May 4.

This latest LEGO UCS set also joins the three new Star Wars dioramas that just went up for sale, too.

Sony

New Star Wars sets aside, May is seeing the release of Sony’s first-ever collaboration on the video game front with the LEGO Group. Straight out of the popular sequel Horizon Forbidden West, the new Tallneck set is finally shipping after being revealed earlier in the year. This 1,222-piece creation stands over 13 inches tall and is packed with detials. On top of a little display base depicting ruins of the old world, there is an all-new Aloy minifigure.

Consider this one of the most anticipated new LEGO sets for May, let alone the entire year. It is now available amongst all of the other build and arrives with a $79.99 price tag. If you’re not already sold, our announcement coverage details more on what to expect.

Botanical Garden

Another one of the LEGO Group’s more display-focused themes is also receiving some new additions for May, with a pair of plant kits hitting shelves. This time around you’re looking at two different builds at the $49.99 price point which expand on the Botanical Garden collection.

First up is the new Succulents set that clocks in with 771 pieces. The modular build includes nine different desert plants which can be arrived in a variety of ways. Then there’s the more traditional flower joining the lineup in the form of the Orchid. This creation stacks up to 608 pieces and employs some very creative part usages in order to pull off the signature design.

You can get a closer look at what to expect from both of the new Botanical Garden sets in our launch coverage, or just go check out the LEGO Shop pages for more details.

Muppets minifigures

On the smaller side of the new LEGO releases for May, this month is seeing the latest collectible minifigure series debut. And oh is it an exciting one. After our first look back in March, the Muppets are finally getting the brick-built treatment with a collection of 12 new minifigures. Starring Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and other iconic likeness from the series, each of the blind bag figures are now available for $4.99 each. Though if you’re trying to get the entire set, you can also score a pack of six figures at $29.95 which reduces the chance of getting duplicates.

Here’s the full rundown of characters you’ll find in the Muppets minifigure series:

Kermit

Miss Piggy

Statler

Waldorf

Fozzie Bear

Swedish Chef

Bunsen Honeydew

Beaker

Animal

Rowlf the Dog

Gonzo

Janice

Creator

Rounding out all of the new creations this month, May is celebrating a notable milestone for the LEGO Group. With the new 90 Years of Play set hitting store shelves, the kit takes a look back on the past nine decades of creations. Ranging from miniature brick-built recreations of the wooden toys that started it all to other popular classic themes like Space and Castle to lineups like Bionicle that saved the company, the 1,100-piece set comes with 15 different builds.

Of course, you can use all of the bricks to also build whatever you want in the true spirit of LEGO, too. Now available for purchase, this LEGO Classic set is now available for $49.99.

9to5Toys’ Take:

There may not be as many creations hitting shelves this month compared to the previous flagship winter waves this year, but May is stacking up to be one quite expensive lineup. There are so many kits that I am planning to get my hands on here, and even more that other builders will likely be adding to their carts.

Which of the new May LEGO sets will you be buying this month? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!