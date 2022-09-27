Official Amazon Smart Plug delivers Alexa voice control to your home for $15 (40% off)

Woot is now clearing out the Amazon Smart Plug at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $25 at Amazon, this one doesn’t go on sale all that often and now’s your chance to land one at 40% off. Amazon is readying this week’s showcase where we will get a look at its latest new gear, but we might not see a smart plug down this low. Amazon’s “struggle-free, tinker-free, and stress-free” smart plug delivers an Alexa-controllable outlet so you can take more intelligent control over lights, fans, and appliances. You can have them turn on and off automatically, create schedules, control them with your smartphone or voice, and the physical design only takes up one slot on a typical receptacle. Head below for more details.

If you’re looking for some HomeKit action on your smart plugs, this VOCOlinc model is now on sale and is definitely worth a closer look. It is currently sitting at a new Amazon all-time low, will run you just $8 Prime shipped, and works with Google Assistant, Alexa, or your Apple-controlled smart home ecosystem. All of the details you need are right here.

Then head over to our smart home deal hub for even more gear to make your live and workspace more intelligent without spending full price. Alongside this deal on Anker’s latest eufy Dual Camera Wired Video Doorbell with Chime, we also just spotted the very first notable price drop on ecobee’s HomeKit Smart Thermostat with a built-in air quality sensor and the updated Zinc construction. Dive in right here for a closer look and the pricing breakdown.

Amazon Smart Plug features:

Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.

Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.

Compact design keeps your second outlet free.

No smart home hub required—set up routines and schedules through the Alexa app.

See tips on saving energy and estimate your light’s consumption with the Alexa energy dashboard

