Skytech RTX 3070 and Ryzen 5 desktop preps you for Modern Warfare 2 at $1,428 (Save $272)

Amazon is offering the Skytech Chronos Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Desktop for $1,427.99 shipped. Down from $1,700 today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this desktop. Packing AMD’s previous-generation Ryzen 5 5600X processor and NVIDIA’s RTX 3070, this desktop might not be running the latest and greatest when it comes to specs, but it still packs a punch. For nearly the past two years, I’ve been gaming on a Ryzen 5 5600X desktop with the RTX 3060 and have loved it for playing even AAA titles at 1440p. So, stepping up to the 3070 will deliver increased performance for your setup, allowing for high frame rate gaming at 1440p and even starting to enter the 4K space. Plus, this desktop will easily handle some upcoming titles like Modern Warfare 2 with ease. Check out our hands-on review of the 5600X to learn more about what you can expect from its performance, and then head below for more.

Put your savings toward the ASUS 27-inch 1080p 165Hz G-SYNC gaming monitor that’s available at Amazon for $199. That still leaves $72 in your pocket from today’s lead deal while bringing an upgraded display to your setup at the same time. While the 3070 has the ability to push 1440p and 4K graphics, gaming at 1080p ensures you’ll be able to deliver 165 FPS at ultra graphics in nearly every title with ease.

If 1TB of storage isn’t enough, then consider adding WD_BLACK’s SN850 NVMe SSD to your system as a secondary (or a new primary) drive. It’s on sale for $110 with 1TB of storage in tow, which makes it a solid choice all around. Then, be sure to give our hands-on review of the Ryzen 7000 lineup from AMD to see what all they have to offer this year. After that, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your desktop setup.

Skytech Chronos Gaming Desktop features:

The Skytech Chronos offers the best gaming computer built to date to easily run popular games like Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Grand Theft Auto V, Apex Legends, Fortnite, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, Minecraft, The Division 2, and more in settings from high to ultra ultra sharp, 1440p Quad HD resolution, and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

