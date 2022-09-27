Sun Joe Gold Box discounts electric yard care tool essentials starting at $16, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Sun Joe outdoor electric tools to help get your yard ready for fall and the upcoming storm. Pricing this time around starts at $16 and you’ll find free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Sun Joe 24V 14-foot Cordless Pole Chain Saw at $75.99. Down from $110, today’s offer is delivering one of the first chances to save in months and a new all-time low at 31% off. This electric pole saw is a notable way to get trees, bushes, and other hard-to-reach shrubbery in check before cooler weather begins sweeping in. It features a 24V motor which powers the 8-inch chain saw section that sits on top of a telescoping pole. There’s an adjustable head that can pivot up to 30 degrees for getting some extra coverage as well as an included 2Ah battery and charger to complete the setup.

Alongside the pole saw featured above, today’s Sun Joe Gold Box is also packed with other ways to save on essentials for your yard care setup. Pricing starts at an affordable $16, which actually applies to tools instead of just accessories. You’ll find everything from leaf blowers to getting all of the fall foliage in check to generators and much more at the best prices of the year.

Our Green Deals guide however is packed with all of the week’s other best deals, at least when it comes to environmentally-friendly price cuts, that is. You’ll find markdowns on portable power stations, electric vehicles, and plenty of other ways to ditch gas and oil from your routines without having to pay full price. Dive in right here for a look at all of the week’s best.

Cut The Cord and cut a cord of wood, or trim a load of limbs and logs, all while standing safely on solid ground! Sun Joe takes the difficulty out of trimming overgrown trees. Trim out-of-reach branches with the telescopic pole – which extends from 3.7 ft to 7.2 ft – to provide up to 14 ft of overhead reach.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!