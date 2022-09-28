AZIO’s retro compact Bluetooth wireless keyboard is made for macOS at $163.50

Patrick Campanale -
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsAzio
Reg. $230 $163.50
a typewriter on a table

Amazon is offering the AZIO Retro Compact Bluetooth Wireless/Wired USB Keyboard for $163.80 shipped. Down form $230, today’s deal marks a new all-time low in this colorway, though we have seen others fall lower in the past, with this discount marking the second-best we’ve seen all-time. This unique keyboard features a classic typewriter design backed by modern features like Bluetooth wireless connectivity and a USB port to use in wired mode. It utilizes clicky and tactile backlit mechanical switches as well, which pairs well with the typewriter design. AZIO also includes macOS-ready keycaps pre-installed for this keyboard, making it perfect for Apple users. If you’re looking for a modern retro keyboard for your desk, this is a great choice all around. Keep reading for more.

Windows users could instead opt for the AZIO Retro Wired USB Mechanical Keyboard for $93.50 on Amazon. Sure, it’s not Bluetooth and it doesn’t come with macOS keys. However, it still delivers a clicky typing experience in a retro design, which might be just what your desk needs.

Speaking of Mac-focused keyboards, did you see that Logitech announced a new lineup of keyboards and mice made specifically for Apple users? Those products went live this morning, and you can find all the details over on 9to5Mac. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide if you’re more of a gamer than productivity person and need a new keyboard.

AZIO Retro Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac features:

The retro compact keyboard (RCK) is the most premium mechanical keyboard created for the modern user. This centerpiece keyboard is comprised of premium materials, A timeless appearance, and intuitive usability. With its compact form, the RCK is the ideal creative tool designed for both the traveling and stationary lifestyle.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Best PC Gaming Deals Azio

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

elago’s Game Boy AirPods case fits the first and ...
PlayStation Plus October FREE games include Hot Wheels ...
This 7-in-1 USB-C hub with 4K30 HDMI and SD/microSD is ...
Jump into PlayStation Plus Essentials with this 1-yr. s...
Amazon September event live blog: New Echo hardware and...
9to5Toys Daily: September 28, 2022 – M1 iMac $149 off...
Eddie Bauer Flash Sale takes 30% off outerwear + extra ...
Ninja’s regularly $200 K-Cup and ground beans dua...
Load more...
Show More Comments