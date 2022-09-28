AZIO’s retro compact Bluetooth wireless keyboard is made for macOS at $163.50

Amazon is offering the AZIO Retro Compact Bluetooth Wireless/Wired USB Keyboard for $163.80 shipped. Down form $230, today’s deal marks a new all-time low in this colorway, though we have seen others fall lower in the past, with this discount marking the second-best we’ve seen all-time. This unique keyboard features a classic typewriter design backed by modern features like Bluetooth wireless connectivity and a USB port to use in wired mode. It utilizes clicky and tactile backlit mechanical switches as well, which pairs well with the typewriter design. AZIO also includes macOS-ready keycaps pre-installed for this keyboard, making it perfect for Apple users. If you’re looking for a modern retro keyboard for your desk, this is a great choice all around. Keep reading for more.

Windows users could instead opt for the AZIO Retro Wired USB Mechanical Keyboard for $93.50 on Amazon. Sure, it’s not Bluetooth and it doesn’t come with macOS keys. However, it still delivers a clicky typing experience in a retro design, which might be just what your desk needs.

Speaking of Mac-focused keyboards, did you see that Logitech announced a new lineup of keyboards and mice made specifically for Apple users? Those products went live this morning, and you can find all the details over on 9to5Mac. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide if you’re more of a gamer than productivity person and need a new keyboard.

AZIO Retro Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac features:

The retro compact keyboard (RCK) is the most premium mechanical keyboard created for the modern user. This centerpiece keyboard is comprised of premium materials, A timeless appearance, and intuitive usability. With its compact form, the RCK is the ideal creative tool designed for both the traveling and stationary lifestyle.

