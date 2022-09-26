Kingston USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Max 512GB Flash Drive hits one of its best prices at $70 (Reg. $106)

Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-C Flash Drive

Amazon is now offering the Kingston DataTraveler Max 512GB USB-C Flash Drive for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $106, like it fetches at Best Buy right now, today’s deal is 34% or $36 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also $10 under our previous and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of a fleeting Prime Day offer at $68. The same goes for the now $39.99 256GB model as well. One of our favorite options in the product category, this DataTraveler Max is now even more affordable than the USB-A version while delivering a similar USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance at up to 1,000MB/s. A quick browse through some of the other comparable options highlights just how fast that is for a keychain-ready flash drive. Head below for more details. 

But if you’re just after some more casual EDC keychain storage action, this SanDisk model might do the trick and for much less cash. It’s not nearly as high-tech or as fast, but you can land the 128GB model with both USB-C and -A connectors at under $18 Prime shipped

Alongside this morning’s new Amazon all-time low on SanDisk’s metal 6TB G-Drive HDD, we are also now tracking the WD 1TB MyPassport portable SSDs starting from $110 shipped. You’ll find a couple different colorways marked down right here alongside Samsung’s 2022 model T7 variant if you’re looking for some more substantial mobile storage solutions. 

Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-C Flash Drive features:

  • Advanced USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C USB
  • Unique ridged casing with keyring loop
  • Up to 1,000MB/s read speeds
  • Capacities up to 1TB

