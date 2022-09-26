SanDisk’s metal 6TB G-Drive HDD sees first Amazon price drop to $213, more from $40

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 6TB G-Drive External Desktop USB 3.2 Gen 2 Hard Drive for $212.70 shipped. Regularly $240, this model just hit Amazon over the last month and is now seeing its very first price drop. While it might not feature SSD speeds, it is also a whole lot more affordable considering you’re landing 6TB of storage. You’re looking at a 7200RPM Ultrastar HDD with USB-C connectivity and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 setups. It features an anodized aluminum enclosure as well as three modes of brightness to adjust the LED lights and is ready for Apple Time Machine backups right out of the box. Head below for more details and deals from $40.

If you don’t need that much space or are just looking at a more casual solution for easy back-ups and photo storage, consider the Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External Hard Drive. This far more basic solution also comes with a price tag to match and is now down at $39.99 shipped on Amazon. Regularly closer to $45 or more, this is a notable price drop, the best we have tracked since March, and within $5 of the Amazon all-time low. It delivers a matte, smudge-resistant finish alongside USB 2.0/3.0 compatibility and a Time Machine-ready design for a fraction of the price of today’s lead deal.

Alongside an ongoing deal on SanDisk’s USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Pro model 4TB Extreme portable SSD, gamers will want to dive into the first price drops on WD’s latest P40 SSD as well. This one delivers the brand’s Game Drive setup at up to 2,000MB/s alongside customizable RGB lighting and more. Get a closer look at the price drops right here and then dive into our hands-on review for more details.

USB-C (10Gbps) drive for fast backup with up to 250MB/s read and 250MB/s write (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

High-capacity, enterprise-class Ultrastar 7200RPM drive inside

Mac Ready, Apple Time Machine compatible; easily reformatted for Windows

Stackable, anodized aluminum enclosure offers premium durability

Three modes of brightness to adjust the LED lights

