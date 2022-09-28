Synology’s 5-bay DS1520+ NAS handles Plex and more with rare discount to $598 (Save $102)

Through the end of today, Newegg offers the Synology DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS for $597.99 shipped. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer delivers a rare chance to save on this NAS. You’re looking at $102 in savings which also amounts to not only one of the first price cuts of the year, but a new 2022 low altogether. As one of the more recent flagship releases from Synology, its DS1520+ NAS delivers five hard drive bays with support for up to 80TB of raw storage. You’ll also find a pair of built-in M.2 slots for setting up an SSD cache as well four Gigabit Ethernet ports that enable up to 451MB/s transfer speeds. All of that makes this a compelling option for Time Machine backups, offloading content from the main machine, or even setting up a Plex media server. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the enhanced performance found above, while also stepping down to a 4-bay solution, will want to consider the Synology DS920+ NAS at $550 instead. This is still one of the brand’s latest releases, but delivers a slightly more compact design and affordable feature set. There’s support for up to 64TB of storage alongside dual NVMe SSD slots, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and more. Its every bit as compelling of an option for Plex usage and other always-on storage tasks, but lets you pocket some extra savings if you don’t need the larger storage pool capacity.

Or if you’d just prefer to go with a more convenient option for use on-the-go and call it a day, Crucial’s 2TB X8 USB-C 3.2 Portable SSD is down to one of its best prices yet. This model now sits at $171 from the usual $220 going rate and provides a different take on backing up data.

Synology DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS features:

Synology DiskStation DS1520+ is an ideal network-attached storage solution, suitable for small office and IT enthusiasts. Two built-in M.2 SSD slots and Synology SSD Cache technology allow you to boost system I/O and application performance. With scalable storage design, DS1520+ lets you start small and expand storage capacity with the Synology DX517 as your data grows.

