New Amazon low hits WD’s 20TB Elements Desktop External HDD at $430 ($21/TB)

Amazon is now offering the WD 20TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive for $429.99 shipped. Regularly $500 these days, this is at least $70 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low on the 20TB variant. Best Buy is also offering the similar WD easystore 20TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive at $429.99 shipped right now as well. If you’re looking for a massive amount of storage this deal delivers 20TB at just over $21 each for ample photo, document, and file storage, not to mention the ability to be reformatted for Time Machine backups. Alongside the 3-year warranty, it includes USB 3.0 connectivity and works with USB-C gear using one of these affordable adapters. More details below.

If 20TB is more than overkill for your needs, scope out this extremely popular Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive instead. It delivers much of the same feature set and compatibility with a far less expensive $62 price tag. It’s not as affordable on a TB by TB basis as our lead offer, but will more than get the job done if you don’t need that much space.

Alongside this Amazon all-time low on SanDisk’s metal 6TB G-Drive HDD, we are also still tracking some solid offers on portable USB-C SSDs from Samsung and WD with 1TB options from $100. But if you’re looking to take it up a notch, Amazon has SanDisk’s 2,800MB/s Thunderbolt 3 G-DRIVE portable SSD down at $250, or $100 off the going rate for a new all-time low. All of the details you need on that are right here.

WD 20TB Elements Desktop External HDD features:

When connected to a USB 3.0 port, the WD Elements desktop hard disk drive delivers fast data transfer rates. The WD Elements desktop hard disk drive is formatted NTFS and compatible with Windows 10+ and can be reformatted for Mac. With this single drive, you get compatibility with the latest USB 3.0 devices and backwards-compatibility with USB 2.0 devices as well.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!