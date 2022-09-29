Apple’s M2 MacBook Air now $150 off at Amazon starting at $1,049 all-time lows

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air has quickly become one of the most popular option in its current stable. But before we see the second-generation Apple Silicon come to the Pro side of the lineup this October, Amazon is offering a pair of discounts on the new portable macOS machine. Right now the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air 512GB is now on sale for $1,349 shipped in Space Gray. Down from $1,499, this is one of the first discounts and a new all-time low at $50 under the previous discount. The savings also continue over the baseline 256GB model, which is now also sitting at $150 off and matching the all-time low of $1,049.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

But if you don’t need the M2 performance gains, there really is still something to be said from the original M1 MacBook Air. You might be skipping MagSafe and the sleek new colorways, but will score much of the same lightweight package with even more sizable savings attached. Starting at $850, you’ll be able to save $149 thanks to a clearance event from Amazon.

All of the week’s other best deals are now up for grabs over in our Apple guide as Monday has ushered in a collection of new markdowns. The entry-level side of Apple’s lineup is also ushering in savings on the latest 10.2-inch iPad, which has now dropped to the second-best price to date at $280.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

