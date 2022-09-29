Govee’s dual 16.4-foot rolls of Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strips work with Alexa and Assistant at $16

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering 32.8-feet of its Smart Wi-Fi LED Strip Lights for $16.09 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $34, this up to 47% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen. Here you’ll get two 16.4-foot rolls of lighting to customize your home. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with said app giving complete control over the lights. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party. If you’re already using Govee smart home products, these light strips are a great addition to smart home your ecosystem. Keep reading for more.

While this $18 price point is among the lowest currently offered by Govee, you can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $17. Unlike the featured strips above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with the same built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. We’re currently tracking a deal on the Anker eufy SmartDrop delivery package drop box down matching our previous mention and at the all-time low of $200. With the busy fall Prime Day, Black Friday, and end-of-year holiday delivery season on the horizon now, SmartDrop’s 1080p camera feeds to your smartphone, two-way audio, and ability to play nice with “all courier services” might very well come in handy.

Govee Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip features:

Hands-Free Voice Control: Free your hands up with a convenient voice assistant, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, easily turn on/off the strip lights, set colors, adjust brightness, set up music mode, and scene modes by voice control.

Fully Featured App Control: Connected via Wifi, the Govee Home app offers you advanced control over your smart led strip lights like the customizable music mode and a convenient Timer function.Create your own smart lighting.

Custom DIY Function: Build your very own DIY icon, choose your favorite effects, use smart color picking, and much more to create colors you prefer the most, all within our Govee App. Easily share your new creations with other members in our Forum.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!