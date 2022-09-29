Protect your holiday deliveries from porch pirates with Anker’s SmartDrop box at $200 (50% off)

Anker official EufyHome Amazon storefront is now offering its SmartDrop delivery package drop box for $199.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $400, this is 50% or $200 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Featuring an all-metal body to safeguard your packages from porch pirates, it can also prevent missing the delivery altogether and protects them against potential weather damage. With the busy fall Prime Day, Black Friday, and end-of-year holiday delivery season on the horizon now, SmartDrop’s 1080p camera feeds to your smartphone, two-way audio, and ability to play nice with “all courier services” might very well come in handy. “As a courier approaches, SmartDrop will guide them to leave a package quickly and easily. The courier can press the open button to leave a package if SmartDrop is empty. If there is already a package, the courier can use the PIN you’ve generated.” Head below for more details.

Another good way to keep a closer eye on the porch is with Anker’s latest eufy Dual Camera Wired Video Doorbell with Chime. While this one is regularly the same price as today’s discounted SmartDrop offer, you can currently land this system at $150 shipped via an on-page coupon on Amazon. Get a closer look at the feature list and pricing breakdown in our deal coverage.

Then check out this deal on the Wyze Home Security Core Kit before you dive into this morning’s Philips Hue refurb sale. We are tracking price drops on a range of gear in the ecosystem starting from $19 Prime shipped including HomeKit lighting, smart bulbs, and other accessories. Everything is neatly organized for you right here.

Anker Eufy Security SmartDrop features:

Receive Packages Anytime: Secure your deliveries regardless if you’re home or out and about. Whether you’ve just stepped out, can’t get to the door, or are on vacation, SmartDrop will be waiting for you with your packages safe and sound.

Round-the-Clock Protection: SmartDrop’s sturdy, all-metal body will protect your parcels 24/7 from porch pirates and the elements, so you can say goodbye to weather-damaged and missing packages.

You’ve Got Mail: Get a notification and watch every package delivery with a 1080p HD camera right from your phone in real time, or watch the recording later. You can even talk to the courier via two-way audio or check how many deliveries you’ve received while you’ve been gone.

