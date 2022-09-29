Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro see Amazon clearance discount to $103 low (Reg. $200)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ANC Earbuds for $103.19 shipped. Typically fetching $200, today’s discount drops the Phantom Silver colorway down to a new all-time low. The 48% in savings are well below our previous $120 mention and mark a rare chance to save on the now previous-generation flagship listening experience. Samsung’s original flagship earbuds arrive with all of the notable specs you would expect ranging from active noise cancellation and an Ambient sound mode to a true wireless design, water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. There’s also the added perk of spatial audio which is rounded out by 28 hours of playback on a single charge. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and that sentiment holds up even better with today’s all-time low price cut. Head below for more.

At $103, you’re really better off just hurrying to go lock-in the lead deal compared to trying to go with another option. The regularly more affordable Galaxy Buds 2 would be worth a look, but you’ll currently pay more for these less capable earbuds than the flagship offerings above.

Though for the latest in over-ear models, earlier in the summer we saw Sennheiser’s new Momentum 4 Headphones hit the scene. Arriving with all of the expected ANC that is actually an improvement from previous iterations, 60-hour battery life takes the spotlight as one of the most impressive features. Those upgrades do come at the loss of the usual retro stylings, which you can learn all about in our launch coverage.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

