Free Games with Prime for October include Fallout 76, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, more

As we close out the week, Amazon is announcing the upcoming October 2022 Free Games with Prime titles. As a part of your existing Amazon Prime membership, every month the online retailer delivers a handful of games to you for absolutely no additional cost. Generally, most of these titles are lesser-known, though occasionally some bigger names slip in. This month? We’re seeing Fallout 76, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and much more being offered in Amazon’s Free Games with Prime for October 2022. Keep reading for more details.

Fallout 76 and Middle-earth: Shadow of War games go free with Prime

We’ll get the two headlining titles out of the way first that are included with Amazon’s Free Games with Prime for October 2022. To start with, Fallout 76 is a pretty big deal here. While the game might not have arrived to the fanfare that Bethesda was hoping for, after a few years of updates, it’s stacking up to be a solid game. Fallout 76 takes place 25 years after the bombs that ended the world, and you’re finally emerging, along with fellow Vault Dwellers, into a post-nuclear America. Explore the decrepit wasteland in the additional open-world multiplayer mode that comes alongside the story.

Next, we have Middle-earth: Shadow of War. As a sequel to Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Shadow of War is the latest in the Lord of the Rings-based game series. You’ll be entrenched in the land of Middle-earth and work toward forging a new Ring of Power. Along the way, you’ll also conquer Fortresses in massive battles and wield a personal orc army along the way.

Continuing on, we have a slew of other titles that will become free and permanent additions to your gaming library. They include Total War: Warhammer II, Glass Masquerade: Origins, LOOM, Hero’s Hour, and Horace. All of these games come in addition to Amazon’s in-game add-ons that are also included with Prime Gaming. This month, those add-ons take on the form of Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team packs, League of Legends Esports Emote, and more in-game content for Fall Guys, Roblox, and other titles.

All of this content is included with your Prime membership at no additional cost. Haven’t tried Prime yet? It’s free to give a go, and the holiday season is the best time to have an Amazon Prime membership. You can choose to go month-to-month or sign-up for a year at a time once your trial ends. As we head into the holidays, Amazon is going to be one of the premier places to save on presents and gifts, especially as the online retail giant is planning to host a new event in October, which boasts thousands of discounts across its 48-hour timespan. Of course, we then have Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas discounts to expect as we close out the year.

9to5Toys’ Take

What started as a free shipping subscription has morphed into something that offers savings and discounts in so many areas. That’s right, Prime used to only offer free two-day shipping, and now, it has so much you can get from it. For instance, Fallout 76 is $40 at Steam right now and Shadow of War is $7.50, so just those two games alone deliver almost $50 in value. So, like we said above, if you’ve yet to give Prime a go, there’s never been a better time to do it. Plus, if you try it out right now, you’ll be able to still score September’s free games, including Assassin’s Creed Origins, before picking up new titles tomorrow.

