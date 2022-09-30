Razer’s ESL Edition Huntsman V2 TKL Gaming Keyboard sees first price drop to $144

Amazon is now offering the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL ESL Edition Gaming Keyboard for $143.99 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 20% discount, or $36 in savings, marks the first price drop we’ve seen for this edition of the Huntsman V2 TKL. This keyboard uses a detachable USB-C cable to allow for easier transportation, setup, and storage. The model on sale here uses Razer’s linear optical gen 2 switches for quick execution that is enhanced by sound dampeners to have a quiet experience while being very responsive for the 8,000Hz polling rate. You will also have an ergonomic wrist rest to keep your hands comfortable during those long gaming sessions. Be sure to check out our launch coverage of the regular Huntsman V2 TKL to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $64.99. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse. I recently upgraded to this keyboard and have yet to experience any issues with it, though you have no control over the effects with any key.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals like this keyboard. We’re currently tracking a collection of gaming peripherals being offered from Woot starting from $15. Headlining those deals is the GMMK Compact Hot-Swappable Mechanical Keyboard for $55. This keyboard features a very compact overall design with a 60% build that ditches arrow keys and the function row in favor of a small form-factor. It comes pre-installed with Gateron Brown tactile mechanical switches that are quiet yet clicky at the same time.

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL ESL Edition Gaming Keyboard features:

Unrivalled responsiveness has never looked this lean. Meet the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL—a tenkeyless optical gaming keyboard with improved acoustics, near-zero input latency, and other high-end features to ensure a compact form factor geared for full-sized performance.

