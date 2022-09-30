Glorious GMMK Compact hot-swappable 60% mechanical keyboard hits new low at $55, more

Woot is offering a selection of Glorious PC gaming peripherals including switches, cables, key caps, and keyboards from $15 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the GMMK Compact Hot-Swappable Mechanical Keyboard for $54.99. Down from $75 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This keyboard features a very compact overall design with a 60% build that ditches arrow keys and the function row in favor of a small form-factor. It comes pre-installed with Gateron Brown tactile mechanical switches that are quiet yet clicky at the same time. However, if you don’t want those, then just swap them out as this keyboard is fully hot-swappable. Check out our hands-on review to learn more about this keyboard and then keep reading for additional information.

If you already have a solid keyboard setup, then consider picking up the Glorious Model O gaming mouse that’s available for $47 on Amazon. That’s a few bucks less than you’d spend on today’s lead deal and it delivers an ultra-light experience. Weighing just 67g, this mouse could help you be more accurate in gaming and the honeycomb design even helps keep your palm from sweating during longer gaming sessions. Check out our review of the wireless model to learn more about the Glorious Model O.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with the Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus 7,100MB/s Gen4 SSD that’s on sale for $120 right now from its normal going rate of $150 or more. Plus, we’re currently seeing the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X RX 6950 XT top-tier AMD GPU on sale for a new all-time low of just $622. Yep, you read that right, $622 for the RX 6950 XT. After picking those up, swing by our PC gaming guide to find out all the other ways you can save.

Glorious GMMK Compact Keyboard features:

Trying out different switches, replacing old ones, and matching several types of mechanical keyboard switches used to be difficult and required extreme technical skill. The Glorious Modular Mechanical Keyboard (GMMK) is the world’s first mechanical keyboard featuring hot-swappable switches for Cherry, Gateron, and Kailh branded switches. Ever wonder what Gateron Blues felt like? Or what is the craze behind the Cherry MX clears? Want to use Gateron Reds for your WASD, but Gateron Blacks for all your other keys? With the GMMK, you no longer have to purchase an entirely new keyboard, or disassemble and solder your switches – you can simply pop out the switch just like a keycap, and mix/match to test out and use any combination of switches you desire.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!