WD_BLACK’s P10 Game Drive adds 5TB of storage to your Xbox rig for $115 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox Portable External Hard Drive for $114.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and currently matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day, this model has most recently been fetching $135 at Amazon where it is now matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of a one-day drop to $110 back at the beginning of the year. A more economical choice to bring a serious amount of game storage to your Xbox setup than the SSD counterparts, this model is compatible with previous-generation and Series S|X consoles, expanding your at-home and on-the-go game library storage by 5TB. You won’t be able to efficiently run games directly from the drive, but it can be a great way to free up space on your internal storage, moving titles over when needed. Take a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

At this price, the 5TB model is only $10 more than the 3TB variant. But you could drop down to the 1TB or 2TB option from $70 to add some bonus storage to your Xbox rig for much less.

But if its the high-speed solution you’re after, either internal or external, we recently took a hands-on look at some of WD’s latest gaming storage solutions. Alongside this video review of its speedy 7,300MB/s SN850X internal SSD, we also just detailed the new WD_BLACK P40 portable SSD. These metal-covered SSDs deliver speeds that leave the HDD variants in the dust with the brand’s impressive and customizable (on Windows only) LED lighting arrays that drop a satisfying glow on the surface around the drive. Get a closer look as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series right here.

WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive features:

Up to 5TB that can hold up to 125 games, so that you can save old favorites and still have room for new titles. (As used for storage capacity, one terabyte (TB) = one trillion bytes. Total accessible capacity varies depending on operating environment. Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, capacity, formatting, other programs, and factors.)

1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership included with purchase (1-Month trial offer of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for New Xbox Game Pass members only. Limit: 1 per person/account. Available for a limited time. See product packaging for full details.)

Works with Xbox Series X/S (store and play Xbox One games, archive Xbox Series X and Xbox series S games.)

Portable form factor that provides fast access to your gaming library, anywhere you go.

