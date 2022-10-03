Dropping to $21, Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 silicone cases fall to all-time lows (Reg. $35)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 Silicone Case in several styles for $20.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $35, like you’ll pay for some of the colorways that aren’t included in the sale, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen since the new SE launched earlier this year. You’re looking at 40% in savings as well as a match of the all-time low across the board, which are the first drops since back in August. Apple’s official silicone case covers your iPhone SE 3 in the usual premium material that adds some protection to your device in a slim package with a soft touch finish. There’s a microfiber lining on the inside, as well as three different colorways to score. Head below for more.

Over in our roundup of the best iPhone SE 3 cases, we broke down all of the best alternatives to Apple’s in-house cases. Even with the official offerings actually being affordable for once, you’ll find even more budget-conscious pricing starting at $5.50.

For other ways to upgrade your handset, Anker’s latest sale is still live from the end of last week with a collection of accessories that are perfect for everything from the iPhone SE 3 to the flagship 14 Pro Max. Everything in the sale starts at $9, including Lightning cables, GaN USB-C chargers, and so much more.

iPhone SE 3 case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone SE, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk. A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone. On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

