Anker ends the week with latest iPhone and Android accessory sale starting at $9

Anker is heading into the weekend today by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale, this time around discounting a collection of iPhone and Android accessories in the process. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker 90-degree MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable at $8.99. Down from the usual $16 going rate, this is a new all-time low at 44% off. It’s the first chance to save since back in March and undercuts that mention by an extra $3. Anker’s MFi Lightning cable lets you take full advantage of USB-C PD chargers with iPhone 14 and the like while also packing a unique form-factor that makes it more convenient to use your handset while it charges. The 90-degree plug helps avoid extra strain on your device and can handle 18W charging with its MFi-certified design. Head below for more from $11.
Anker USB-C chargers headline the savings:
- GaNPrime 120W: $76 (Reg. $95)
- Nano II 65W: $46 (Reg. $60)
- GanPrime 65W Power Strip: $56 (Reg. $70)
- Power Strip with 30W USB-C: $30 (Reg. $40)
- Nano 20W Charger: $11 (Reg. $14)
Other smartphone accessories on sale:
- Soundcore Life P3 ANC Earbuds: $64 (Reg. $80)
- PowerCore 40K: $80 (Reg. $100)
- Powerline III Flow USB-C Lightning Cable: $20 (Reg. $27)
- PowerCore Slim 10K: $15 (Reg. $22)
- USB-C Lightning Nylon Cable: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $30 (Reg. $40)
