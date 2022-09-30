Anker ends the week with latest iPhone and Android accessory sale starting at $9

Anker is heading into the weekend today by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale, this time around discounting a collection of iPhone and Android accessories in the process. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker 90-degree MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable at $8.99. Down from the usual $16 going rate, this is a new all-time low at 44% off. It’s the first chance to save since back in March and undercuts that mention by an extra $3. Anker’s MFi Lightning cable lets you take full advantage of USB-C PD chargers with iPhone 14 and the like while also packing a unique form-factor that makes it more convenient to use your handset while it charges. The 90-degree plug helps avoid extra strain on your device and can handle 18W charging with its MFi-certified design. Head below for more from $11.

Anker USB-C chargers headline the savings:

Other smartphone accessories on sale:

