CORSAIR’s XENEON 32-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor falls to new low at $450 (Save $200)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR XENEON 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $449.99 shipped. Down $200 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering a 32-inch size with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1440p panel, CORSAIR’s IPS LED display delivers “superb color accuracy and consistency” as well as both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. Quantum Dot technology offers 100% of both the sRGB and AdobeRGB color spectrum and 97.5% of DCI-P3. DisplayHDR400 is also in tow for high dynamic range gaming. You’ll find dual HDMI 2.0 ports alongside DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB hub with USB-C and A hookups as well. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget or just need a monitor for your creative workstation, then Samsung’s S80A 27-inch 4K display is a solid choice for those tasks. Coming in at $308, the 4K resolution is a solid upgrade from 1440p with quite a bit more on-screen space. On top of that, the USB-C port not only supports downstream USB-A hookups, but also delivers up to 90W of Power Delivery charging, making this monitor a single-cable dock for your MacBook setup.

Don’t miss out on the deal we found on Razer’s unique Stormtrooper-themed Atheris wireless gaming mouse. It’s down to a new all-time low at $36 with support for both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless connections. Also, be sure to check out our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on your setup upgrades as we head into fall.

CORSAIR XENEON 32-inch Gaming Monitor features:

The CORSAIR XENEON brings your games and media to life on a vibrant, ultra-slim 32-inch QHD (2560 x1440) display with IPS LED technology. A 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time reduce motion blur and ensure you see every frame your PC outputs, while AMD FreeSync Premium ensures smooth, tear-free visuals. Enjoy a 100% sRGB, 100% AdobeRGB and 97.5% DCI-P3 color space with high contrast thanks to Quantum Dot technology and HDR400 support.

