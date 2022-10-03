Razer’s Stormtrooper-themed Atheris wireless gaming mouse falls to new Amazon low at $36

Amazon is now offering the Razer Atheris Stormtrooper Edition Wireless Gaming Mouse for $36 shipped. Down from $50 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This mouse features a unique Stormtrooper design and is perfect for either a black and white or Star Wars-themed setup. It features a 7,200 DPI optical sensor and a 1,000Hz polling rate. With up to 350 hours of battery life delivered by two AAs, you’ll find that this mouse never needs to be plugged in as you just swap them out when the charge depletes. This mouse connects to your computer with either a 2.4GHz USB wireless dongle or over Bluetooth depending on whether you’re at the desk or on-the-go. Plus, there are five programmable buttons and the mechanical switches are rated for up to 50 million clicks. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

Protect your desk with a bit of your savings toward this XXL mouse pad that goes on your desk. Available for $7 on Amazon, this mouse pad is the perfect home for your your new mouse from today’s lead deal. It offers a slick surface for the mouse to glide around on and is also waterproof to keep your desk safe from spills.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with a new mic. The PreSonus PD-70 Dynamic XLR Mic is on sale for a new Amazon low at $40 off. Down to $90, this microphone is perfect for streaming or recording voiceovers for videos if that’s something you’re interested in doing. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find other great ways to save on battlestation upgrades.

Razer Atheris Stormtrooper Mouse features:

High-Precision 7200 DPI Optical Sensor: Offers on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment and 1000 Hz ultrapolling in a compact and mobile form-factor. 350 Hour Battery Life: Supports wireless, extended gaming sessions using swappable 2x AA batteries. 2.4 Ghz Wireless & Bluetooth Low-Energy Connectivity Options: Adaptive Frequency Technology switches frequencies upon detecting interference, allowing for lag-free data transmission and stable connections.

