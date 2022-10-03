Grace your nightstand with a new low on Lenovo’s Alexa Smart Clock Essential at $30

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa for $29.99 shipped in both colorways. This one launched earlier in the year as part of the CES festivities at $70, still fetches as much directly from Lenovo, and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. While it has been hovering between the $35 and $50 range over the last few months at Amazon, today’s deal is the best price we have tracked there. Now with Amazon’s voice command-ready Alexa assistant at the center of the operation, you’re looking at a fabric-wrapped smart clock and speaker combo to rest on your nightstand (or anywhere else you might want it). The “large LED” screen displays the time, what day it is, outdoor temperature at a glance, and outdoor humidity percentage, among other things. Joining the auto-dim display, it also has the ability to set timers, alarms, reminders, “add anything you need to your Amazon shopping cart” with your voice, stream songs from Amazon Music (and others), listen to audiobooks, and much more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

While you won’t find an Amazon smart display down as low as today’s lead deal, you can achieve much of the same audio playback and Alexa action with one of its Echo speakers. As part of the latest fall sale that kicked off over the weekend, you can now score the Echo Dot down at just $25 Prime shipped, which is easily among the lowest prices we have tracked.

Having said that, the autumn deals are indeed also carrying over to the Echo Show lineup. Again, they aren’t quite as affordable as the Lenovo Smart Clock, but the displays are far more versatile and capable with the ability to watch movies and TV shows, take video calls, pull-up recipes on YouTube, and much more. Dive into those deals right here and be sure check out the rest of the brand Amazon smart gear as part of our coverage last week.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a clock, with a speaker and Alexa built-in – Set timers, alarms, reminders and add anything you need to your Amazon shopping cart by just saying it out loud

The big & bold LED display gives you more than just the time at a glance – instantly know the weather, humidity and temperature outside from across the room

This smart alarm clock is your nightstand companion, with an auto-dim display for a peaceful night that still lets you see the time when you need to; tap on top to dismiss an alarm or snooze

We put privacy first – there’s no camera on this smart clock, plus you can turn on the mute switch to disconnect the microphones

