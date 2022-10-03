adidas Members Week Sale takes 33% off sitewide + free shipping

Ali Smith -
33% off + free shipping

The adidas Members Week Sale (free to sign-up) takes 33% off sitewide, including their best-selling UltraBoosts, with code ADICLUB at checkout. Plus, all members receive free delivery. Take your workouts to the next level with the EQ21 Running Shoes for men. This is a fantastic alternative to the UltraBoost 22 Running Shoes and priced at $54. To compare, that’s more than half of what you would pay for the UltraBoosts and regularly they are priced at $80. This style is very lightweight and has a responsive cushioning to help give you comfort with every step. You can also choose from eight fun color options and with over 800 positive reviews from adidas customers, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

