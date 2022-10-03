Segway’s F series electric scooters fall to second-best prices from $400 (Save $100)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonGreen DealsSegway
Reg. $500 $400

Amazon is now offering the Segway F25 Electric Kick Scooter for $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500, today’s offer marks one of the first chances to save at $100 off. It comes within $2 of the all-time low set back in July and is the second-best price to date. As one of the more recent additions to the Segway lineup, its Ninebot F25 packs a 300W output that allows the EV to travel at up to 15.5 MPH on a single charge. There’s a 12.4-mile range, which pairs with some of the other notable features like regenerative electric braking, 10-inch pneumatic tires for a smooth ride, and folding design that makes storing away in-between rides more convenient.

Stepping up to the F30 form-factor, another one of Segway’s more recent electric vehicles is also on sale. This model also comes powered by a 300W motor, but is backed by a longer 18.6-mile range. It can handle the same 15.5 MPH top speeds as above, and can even climb steeper hills than the more affordable model above. This one sits at $579.99 on Amazon right now, delivering $70 in savings to match one of the best prices yet.

While you’ll find plenty of other environmentally-friendly discounts up for grabs in our Green Deals guide, Rad Power is still offering some of the best discounts to date on its stable of popular electric bikes. Celebrating a 500,000-rider milestone, you can now save up to $400 off various e-bikes at the lowest prices of the year.

Segway F25 Electric Kick Scooter features:

The exceptional speed of the F series enables you to whiz through town. The F25 delivers a speed up to 15.5 mph, and typical range of 12.4 miles. The 300W output provides plenty of torque-on-demand, helping you conquer up to a 12% grade slope. Comfortable, Smooth, and Safe Ride: Equipped with a front-wheel regenerative electric brake and a back-wheel disc brake, the dual brake system ensures a safe ride. With a regenerative braking system recycled energy from riding.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
Segway

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features a Hassleblad 48MP camera set...
Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor delivers AirPlay 2, 65...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dwarf Journey, Mu...
Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $48.50, Cu...
adidas Members Week Sale takes 33% off sitewide + free ...
Amazon’s smart Echo Glow lamp returns to Prime Da...
Save 40% on JBL’s ultra-portable Go 3 Bluetooth S...
First price drop hits Instant’s VersaZone dual ba...
Load more...
Show More Comments