Segway’s F series electric scooters fall to second-best prices from $400 (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the Segway F25 Electric Kick Scooter for $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500, today’s offer marks one of the first chances to save at $100 off. It comes within $2 of the all-time low set back in July and is the second-best price to date. As one of the more recent additions to the Segway lineup, its Ninebot F25 packs a 300W output that allows the EV to travel at up to 15.5 MPH on a single charge. There’s a 12.4-mile range, which pairs with some of the other notable features like regenerative electric braking, 10-inch pneumatic tires for a smooth ride, and folding design that makes storing away in-between rides more convenient.

Stepping up to the F30 form-factor, another one of Segway’s more recent electric vehicles is also on sale. This model also comes powered by a 300W motor, but is backed by a longer 18.6-mile range. It can handle the same 15.5 MPH top speeds as above, and can even climb steeper hills than the more affordable model above. This one sits at $579.99 on Amazon right now, delivering $70 in savings to match one of the best prices yet.

While you’ll find plenty of other environmentally-friendly discounts up for grabs in our Green Deals guide, Rad Power is still offering some of the best discounts to date on its stable of popular electric bikes. Celebrating a 500,000-rider milestone, you can now save up to $400 off various e-bikes at the lowest prices of the year.

Segway F25 Electric Kick Scooter features:

The exceptional speed of the F series enables you to whiz through town. The F25 delivers a speed up to 15.5 mph, and typical range of 12.4 miles. The 300W output provides plenty of torque-on-demand, helping you conquer up to a 12% grade slope. Comfortable, Smooth, and Safe Ride: Equipped with a front-wheel regenerative electric brake and a back-wheel disc brake, the dual brake system ensures a safe ride. With a regenerative braking system recycled energy from riding.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!