Official Amazon Smart Plug brings Alexa action to lamps, fans, more at $13 (Nearly 50% off)

Joining the fall Echo smart speaker and display deals, you can now land the official Amazon Smart Plug for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 and now $2 under our previous mention, this is 48% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked directly from Amazon. Delivering a compact design that won’t get in the way of the other outlet on a standard receptacle, it transforms just about anything connected into a smart device you can control with your voice or smartphone (lights, fans, small appliances, and more). All of the expected scheduling options, energy savings, and Alexa voice commands are accounted for here with no hub-required for operation. More details below.

If you’re looking for some HomeKit action for your smart plug, something like this VOCOlinc model is a notable option that is currently selling for under $10 Prime shipped on Amazon. This is another hub-free solution that will also work alongside your Apple-run smart home gear as well as the ability to use Alexa and Google Assistant.

Alongside the deal we spotted on Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor, our smart home hub is loaded with notable options for making your living space more intelligent at a discount. Another notable deal there is on Ring’s 1080p Video Doorbell that’s now marked down to a new $70 all-time low. You can get all of the details on this model in our previous deal coverage right here.

Amazon Smart Plug features:

Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.

Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.

Compact design keeps your second outlet free.

No smart home hub required—set up routines and schedules through the Alexa app.

See tips on saving energy and estimate your light’s consumption with the Alexa energy dashboard

