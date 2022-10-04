Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor now back to one of its best prices at $49 (Reg. $70)

After launching its 2022 slate of new hardware last week, Amazon is now offering its current-generation Smart Air Quality Monitor for $48.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 30% off the going rate, matching our August mention, and the lowest we can find. This unit has really only ever been on sale a few times before today since its release in late 2021. A notable companion to your Echo speaker and/or smart display setup, it can make use of ai quality analytics to engage your Alexa-enabled air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans alongside delivering updates on your air quality. It measures particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature to you and your family safe and comfortable. Hit up our launch coverage and head below for more details.

Today’s Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor joins a slew of fresh new price drops as part of the new Amazon fall sale. Just about its entire slate of both current- and now previous-generation gear is now seeing some major discounts (outside of the just-announced gear) and you’ll find the highlights listed below:

We also spotted one of the best prices on its Glow video calling touchscreen projector alongside the Made for Amazon Echo Dot battery base and wall mounts from $9. And, if you haven’t just yet, dive into the details on the new Kindle Scribe and Halo Rise smart sleep-tracking lamp as well as the new Echo speakers, networking gear, and more right here.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor features:

Know your air – Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor makes it easy to understand what’s in your indoor air.

Track and measure – Keep tabs on 5 key factors: particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature.

Stay informed – Get an indication of current air quality from the color-coded LED, and an easy-to-understand air quality score in the Alexa app anytime.

Get notifications – If Alexa detects poor air quality, you can get notifications on your phone or even announcements on Echo devices.

Enable Routines to turn your Alexa-enabled devices such as air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans on and off when the indoor air quality changes.

