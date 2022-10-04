Up to $200 off espresso machines: Touschreen Breville, Calphalon, and De’Longhi from $275

We have spotted a series of espresso machines with hundreds of dollars in savings for folks looking for a fall upgrade. First up, the Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine (BES880BSS) is now down at $899.95 shipped at Amazon. Regularly $1,100 at Best Buy where it is now matched, today’s deal is up to $200 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While it has been up at $1,100 lately on Amazon, we have seen it at $1,000 for most of this year with today’s offer knocking an additional $100 off. The stainless steel build is joined by an “intuitive touch screen display with pre-programmed cafe drinks in 3 easy steps.” ThermoJet heating, a built-in bean grinder, and digital temperature control (PID) are complemented by the unit’s auto steam wand for frothy cappuccino, lattes, and more. Head below for some of the more affordable espresso machines on sale today.

More espresso machine deals:

Once your coffee game has been upgraded, head over to our home goods deal hub for more kitchen and cooking deals. Alongside offers on Bayou Classic’s 44-quart stainless steel boiler and Govee’s 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer at a new Amazon low, we also spotted the first deal on Instant’s VersaZone dual basket air fryer at $170. Now at the lowest we have ever tracked, this is both a dual and single basket air fryer with a 9-quart capacity and all of the details you need are waiting right here.

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine features:

The Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine helps you create third wave specialty coffee with ease with intuitive touch screen display with pre-programmed cafe drinks in 3 easy steps Grind Brew and Milk; You can easily adjust the coffee strength, milk texture and temperature to suit your taste.

Precise Espresso Extraction: Digital Temperature Control (PID) delivers water at precisely the right temperature ensuring optimal espresso extraction

Faster Heat Up Time: Innovative ThermoJet heating system achieves the optimum extraction temperature in 3 seconds; Ready to make your best coffee without the wait

Automatic Micro Foam Milk Texturing: Auto steam wand allows you to adjust the milk temperature and texture to suit your taste; Delivering barista quality micro foam that enhances the flavor of the coffee and is essential for creating latte art

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!