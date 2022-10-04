Harman Kardon’s originally $450 Siri/Assistant Onyx Studio 4 speaker now down at $100

Justin Kahn -
Portable Bluetooth Speakers
Orig. $450 $100
Onyx Studio 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Harman Kardon is once again offering its Onyx Studio 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped in black. Originally $450 and still fetching as much directly from Harman Kardon when not on sale, it is selling for $137 or more via Amazon third-party sellers right now. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. The Onyx Studio 4 features a higher-end fabric finish alongside a unique spherical form-factor that packs in 8 hours of battery life. You’ll also find access to virtual helpers, including both Siri and Google Assistant, as well as dual noise cancelling microphones, the ability to connect a pair of wireless streaming audio sources simultaneously, and and the lauded Harman Kardon sound. More details below. 

If you’re in the market for a portable audio solution, check out the deals we spotted yesterday on JBL’s Go 3 Bluetooth Speaker. Now available in multiple colorways at Amazon for just $30 shipped, this 40% in savings is among the best we have tracked, especially with this kind of color selection, and you can get a deeper dive into the feature set right here

Another speaker on sale that falls into an even higher-end spectrum is the Bowers & Wilkin Zeppelin AirPlay 2 smart. Now nearly $100 off you can get all of the details on this price drop in our recent deal coverage and in our hands-on review. Just be sure to scope out the Echo smart speakers that are now on sale from $18 if you prefer a more affordable way to stream audio, access Alexa, and more. 

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Amplify your listening experience by wirelessly connecting more than 100 HK Connect+ enabled speakers
  • The rechargeable battery supports up to 8 hours of playtime
  • Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth to enjoy room-filling sound Connect up to 2 smart devices at the same time and take turns playing music
  • Access Siri or Google Now from the speaker with a simple button press This can be easily configured via the HK Connect App

