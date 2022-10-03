Bowers & Wilkin Zeppelin AirPlay 2 smart speaker falls to new low at $600 ($199 off)

Patrick Campanale -
Reg. $799 $600

Amazon is offering the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin AirPlay 2 Speaker for $599.99 shipped in both colorways. Down from a normal going rate of $799, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, dropping $99 below our previous mention. This premium speaker is perfect for your holiday party setup over the next few months. It features an internal 240W sound system that sounds fantastic, as we found in our hands-on review. For connectivity, there’s quite a few options here including AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi so you can easily change what’s playing at any moment. Dive into our in-depth hands-on review to learn more about what else you can expect from this premium speaker and then keep reading for additional information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, consider Amazon’s Echo Studio for just $199. It might not pack AirPlay 2 connectivity, but it still handles Wi-Fi control and even works with Apple Music natively. The Echo Studio relies on Amazon’s Alexa voice service for commands but can be integrated in whole-home audio setups with ease.

Speaking of Amazon’s Echo line of products, did you see that Amazon is currently clearing out previous-generation inventory to make way for its recently-announced models? Pricing in the sale starts at $18 and there’s a wide range of smart speakers you can save on, so be sure to give that a look for more budget-focused ways to upgrade your audio setup. You can also swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on picking up a wide range of voice-controlled upgrades this fall.

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin features:

Zeppelin features five, well-spaced and carefully positioned premium drive units to bring your music to life with spacious room-filling stereo sound: 2x 1” Double Dome Tweeters, 2x 3.5” FST Midrange drivers and 1x 6” subwoofer. Zeppelin offers plenty of power for its dedicated drive units with 240 Watts of total output. With Amazon Alexa Built-in you can play your favorite song, radio channel or playlist with just a voice command. You can also control Zeppelin from your device or via the hard buttons on the back.

