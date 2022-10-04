Samsung’s Odyssey Ark 55-inch Mini-LED 165Hz Monitor now $200 off with extra $100 credit

Amazon is now offering the just-released Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Mini-LED Gaming Monitor for $3,299.99 shipped. Down from $3,500, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first chances to save at $200 off, and matches the pre-order promotion that went live back in August right before it began shipping in early September. Amazon is also bundling in a $100 gift card on top of the cash savings when code FUMUJ854ZGUA has been applied at checkout. As Samsung’s most impressive gaming monitor to date, the new Odyssey Ark stands apart from everything else on the market with a curved 55-inch 4K panel. It comes backed by Mini-LED tech and a 165Hz refresh rate, with a rotating design that can position all of the pixels into a vertical orientation. It sports a unique Ark Dial control pad, and pairs with four HDMI ports, and four Dolby Atmos-backed corner speakers.

Also on sale for one of the very first times, the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 monitor delivers a notable upgrade to your gaming setup with a less unwieldy design. Now clocking in at $1,099.99 on Amazon, this monitor typically sells for $1,300 and is resting at an all-time low from the retailer with $200 in savings attached. Features here come centered around a more modest 32-inch panel that comes backed by 4K resolutions a 165Hz refresh rate, and 1000R curvature. So while it won’t provide quite as immersive of an experience, this model will have you ready to make the most of competitive FPS titles and open world games alike.

If your monitor needs are focused a bit more around being productive, Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor is certainly worth a look considering you can lock-in the second-best price to date. Delivering AirPlay 2 alongside onboard streaming features, the $120 price cut brings the all-in-one display down to $580 at Amazon.

Samsung Odyssey Ark Monitor deals:

The display that overwhelms your senses with its 1000R curvature that wraps around your field of vision for maximum immersion. There’s no better monitor to upgrade your gaming setup than the Odyssey Ark. Ark’s 165Hz refresh rate virtually eliminates lag for ultra-smooth action; Identify enemies with the help of a 1ms response time, precise mouse movements, and blur-free frames with minimized ghosting

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!