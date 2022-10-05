Blink smart security cameras, floodlights, video doorbells, and more on sale from $30

Alongside all of Amazon’s other in-house device discounts this week, the retailer is now marking down a collection of its latest Blink cameras and smart home security offerings. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Blink Floodlight Cam Kit at $84.99. While you’d more typically pay $140, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $10 under our previous mention. This also undercuts the Prime Day offer by $5, scoring you a total of $55 in savings. Arriving as a versatile way to keep tabs on deliveries or other outdoor happenings, this package pairs Blink’s popular third-generation outdoor camera with a floodlight attachment. The camera itself can record in 1080p to the included Sync Module as well as Alexa with a battery-powered design. Throw in the 700-lumen floodlight, and your system will respond to motion alerts with its dual LED panels. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Throughout the rest of the Blink sale at Amazon, you’ll find a collection of standalone cameras as well as bundles for decking out your system with a wider range of coverage. There are two pages of price cuts, all of which start at $30 for the Blink Mini camera 2-packs and go up from there. The deeper discounts of course apply to the higher-end bundles, but there are plenty of savings in-between, as well.

Headlining all of the other Amazon price cuts this week, its stable of Alexa devices are marked down to some of the best prices yet. Starting at $18, you’ll be able to save on Echo speakers and smart displays for expanding your voice control or whole-home audio setup.

Blink Outdoor Camera with Floodlight features:

Blink Floodlight works with Outdoor to deliver a wire-free, battery-powered HD smart security LED floodlight camera. See, hear, and speak to visitors in real time with 1080p HD live view and two-way audio from the app. Light up the night — get 700 lumens of motion-triggered, high-quality LED lights. Choose to store video clips and photos in the cloud with an optional Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the included Blink Sync Module 2 and USB flash drive.

