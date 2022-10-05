Canon’s 2022 Wi-Fi AirPrint AIO wireless laser printer hits Amazon low at $259 ($90 off)

Canon imageCLASS MF453dw Multifunction Wireless Laser Printer

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Canon imageCLASS MF453dw Multifunction Wireless Laser Printer for $259 shipped. This one launched back in May at $349 and has remained there for all but a couple brief price drops over the summer. Today’s deal is matching the sale price we are tracking directly from Canon, albeit with an additional shipping fee, and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside a 5-inch color touchscreen you can organize with the features you use most, this machine delivers print, scan, and copy functions with laser beam technology, two-sided printing, collating, and more. On top of being Apple AirPrint friendly, you’re also looking at Wi-Fi connectivity, a 3-year warranty, and the ability to print “up to 40 pages-per-minute.” More details below. 

If you don’t need something quite as hardcore as the model above for your home use, the far more compact HP DeskJet 3755 Compact All-in-One Wireless Printer is worth a look. This popular Alexa- and AirPrint-enabled model won’t deliver the laser action, but it is more than capable of handling casual at-home printing, budget documents, and things of that nature, all at a much more digestible $85 price tag. 

If you’re looking to get into the 3D printer game, dive into our coverage of the new Snapmaker’ 3-in-1 Artisan model that also delivers laser engraving and CNC action. And for more home office upgrades, check out this deal on Satechi’s USB4 9-in-1 hub and the latest discounts on the M2 MacBook Pro that is now sitting at the second-best price we have tracked thus far with up to $200 in savings.  

Canon imageCLASS MF450 laser printer:

Designed for small and medium-size businesses, the Canon imageCLASS MF450 Series models balance speedy performance, minimal maintenance, and the ability to add an optional paper tray. A 5″ color touchscreen delivers an intuitive user experience and can be customized by a device administrator to help simplify many daily tasks. Includes: cartridge 057 Black Standard, Approx. 3,100 Page Yield

