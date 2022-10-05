Spigen’s discounted iPhone 14 case collection just dropped even lower from $13 (New lows)

Spigen iPhone 14 case collection

We are now tracking some new Spigen iPhone 14 case deals. Spigen’s iPhone 14 case collection launched on the same day Apple unveiled the new handsets and quickly dropped in price thereafter. While we are already tracking at least 10% in savings on a range of its most popular cases (with some models on sale much deeper than that), additional on-page coupons have now popped up on its official Amazon storefront. The prices were already much lower on Amazon than the direct listings, but just about every model for all of the iPhone 14 variations are now an additional 5 or 10% less than they were previously, delivering new all-time lows on some of the most popular cases in the price range. Head below for a breakdown of some of the new and more popular models as well as over to our hands-on review of this year’s collection right here

Spigen iPhone 14 case deals:

Alongside today’s Spigen iPhone 14 case deals, we have also seen notable price drops on the brand’s new AirPods Pro 2 cases from $19 Prime shipped. But if you’re an iPhone SE 3 user, or know anyone who is, we are also now tracking new all-time low pricing on the official Apple cases as well. 

Spigen iPhone 14 Tough Armor MagFit features:

  • Magnet integrated case – Compatible with MagSafe
  • Extreme Protection Tech provides shock absorption and maximum protection
  • Raised lip to protects screen and camera
  • Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press
  • Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption
  • iPhone 14 Case Compatible with iPhone 14

