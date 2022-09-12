Spigen unleashes its first AirPods Pro 2 case with lanyard cutout at $19 (Reg. up to $25)

We are now going to take a look at the brand new Spigen AirPods Pro 2 case, its next-generation Rugged Armor. After seeing the brand’s new covers for Apple’s latest handsets go live and subsequently land in our best iPhone 14 cases roundup, its latest accessory for the pro-grade earbuds has now arrived. An updated take of the previous version, it features an almost carbon-fiber-like design wrapped in the brand’s protective shell alongside fingerprint-resistance and more. Now live on the Spigen site at $25, the official Amazon storefront is offering it at $18.99 Prime shipped. Head below for more details.

New Spigen AirPods Pro 2 case

Spigen has quickly become one of the most popular Apple gear accessory makers in the price range among 9to5 readers and beyond. We have had a chance most recently to go hands-on with its new 65W GaN III Charger as well as its premium Italian leather MagSafe iPhone 13 case, just to name a couple, and have come away impressed, but today it’s time to detail the brand new Spigen Rugged Armor case for Apple’s new second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds.

The Spigen AirPods Pro 2 Rugged Armor offers everyday coverage in a light frame. Its flexible silicone layer defends against daily scratches with comfortable grip and fingerprint-resistance. The simple design is minimal, and slim enough to remains pocket-friendly and easy to carry. Provide a layer of durability with the Rugged Armor.

As its name suggests, the new Rugged Armor Spigen AirPods Pro 2 case delivers a dual layer of “solid protection” to guard your precious earbuds case from bumps, bruises, and scratches. You’ll find a matte black finish here making use of what the brand refers to as “Hybrid Polymer Technology” that is said to be fingerprint resistant while remaining “pocket-friendly and easy to carry.”

Specifically designed for the AirPods Pro 2, it includes a keyring slot for enhanced portability as well as the side-mounted carabiner for the price of entry. Alongside leaving the front LED visible, Spigen has also included a side cutout to support the new lanyard strap connector Apple has included this time around.

You can now score the new Rugged Armor Spigen AirPods Pro 2 case via the brand’s official Amazon storefront for $18.99, some $6 under the price it is listed for directly from Spigen.

While Bose tried to disrupt the AirPods Pro 2 announcement with its unveiling of the new QuietComfort II earbuds, we have seen some other notable accessories for Apple’s latest surface as well. Alongside the new handcrafted mini leather briefcase from Pad & Quill that is now 35% off, Incase launched its new braided lanyard strap at Apple retail locations everywhere for $13.

